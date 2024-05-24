Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Raj and Poonam get married; live happily with family

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions is headed towards its climax this week. Today being the last day of the show, the plot is headed to a huge climax. We saw Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) killing Raj (Karamm Rajpal) by hanging him and then pushing his car from the cliff. However, Poonam (Trupti Mishra) had saved Raj. Raj was devastated to see the real colour of his mother, who was hellbent on killing him.

The upcoming finale episode will see Raj appearing before his mother with blood all over him. Sumitra will believe that she is seeing Raj even after this death. Raj will question his mother as to why she wanted to kill him. Sumitra will let open the secret of him not being her son. The whole Raghuvanshi family will be seeing this sequence between the mother and son and will be shocked to see Sumitra’s true colour showing up. Sumitra will reveal that Raj is the illegitimate son of her sister-in-law and was forced to give her name to him.

Later, when Sumitra will get to know that Raj is not dead, the entire family will question her on her wrong deeds. When her son and daughter will refuse to accept her, Sumitra will go wild in anger and will pick up the gun to kill herself. In the effort that Raj will put to stop it, he will get shot by his mother.

Finally, it will be shown that Sumitra has lost her mental stability. Raj and Poonam will get married and will live happily with their family.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 84 23rd May Written Episode Update

Sumitra killed Raj and the family was crestfallen to perform the last rites of Raj. Sumitra later, saw Raj in the house. It was shown that all was a plan of Raj and Poonam to trap Sumitra.

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.