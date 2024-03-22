Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Raj saves Poonam from Vicky

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Holi bringing in happiness and excitement for the Raghuvanshi house. Poonam (Trupti Mishra) has convinced both Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) to their remarriage to make Kuhu happy. Raj has given his consent just to make Kuhu happy. At this juncture, we wrote about how Poonam accidentally put colour on Raj. Raj grew wild at Poonam for colouring him.

We also saw the Holika pyre being lit. The Raghuvanshi family was going around the pyre, praying for their desires. When Poonam went around the pyre, she recollected the marriage of Raj. Flashes of Raj’s marriage came to her mind, and she was about to faint, when Raj held her. Poonam was getting drawn towards Raj and we saw her weep when she saw Raj and Shaina together.

We also wrote about Vicky (Ankit Raaj) trying to misbehave with Raj during Holi. The coming episode will see Poonam getting uncomfortable in the presence of Vicky. Raj will notice this and have a word with Vicky. As we know, Vicky is the guy chosen for Raj’s sister Geeta.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 39 21st March Written Episode Update

Poonam recollected Raj in her memory and almost fainted, when Raj held her and saved her.

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.