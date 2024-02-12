Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak spoiler: Rajneesh promises to safeguard Poornima

Colors TV’s latest offering, Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak produced by BBC Studios India along with Mrinal Jha, is praised by the audiences. As seen so far, an attempt to save Poornima from an accident, Rajneesh escapes a life-threatening situation. Meanwhile, Poornima’s mother finds a suitable prospect for her. Murali abducts Poornima’s mother and tells Poornima that he will let her go only if she marries him.

Murali goes to make the arrangements for the wedding, while Poornima calls Rajneesh for help. Poornima strives to flee Murali’s hostage but gets caught and is dragged to tie the knot with him. Meanwhile, Rajneesh is stuck in the hospital as his grandfather gets ill and seeks to find a way to rescue Poornima.

Now, in the coming episode, Rajneesh manages to reach the temple wherein he fights with Murali and Poornima. Rajneesh promises to be with her as her protector and safeguard her. He takes Poornima along with him to the hospital where his grandfather is admitted. However, he finds out from the family that his grandfather is no more. Rajneesh and Poornima get shocked.

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.