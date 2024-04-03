Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Shaina dresses as Poornima to trap Poonam

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) going through immense dilemma of whether to accept or not that Poonam is Poornima. We saw him fear about Poornima’s death when he saw Poonam being injured. He called out to her as Poornima. Poonam (Trupti Mishra) too has got awkward with Raj’s reactions, and wants to know more about Poornima. She has gotten to know that Poornima resembles her. She wants to help Raj by reaching out to Poornima and understanding her connection with Raj.

We saw how Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) wants to throw Poonam out of the house, and wants to create a scenario wherein Raj himself will throw Poonam out.

The coming episode will see Shaina misguiding Poonam. Poonam will get the address of Poornima and will wish to go and meet her family to understand more about Poornima. However, this will be Shaina’s trap and Poonam will fall for it.

At the place, Shaina will dress up as Poornima, ride a cycle, and plait her hair just like Poornima. She will however, not show her face to Poonam. Poonam will assume the girl to be Poornima, by seeing her appearance and will follow her. Shaina will lead Poonam into a garage and will close the shutter. She will let loose poisonous gas which will soon fill up the chamber, thus leaving Poonam in danger.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 47 2nd April Written Episode Update

Raj saved Nethra and brought her home. Poonam got worried for her sister, but was relieved to see her safe.

What will happen now?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.