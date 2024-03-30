Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Vicky attacks Poonam

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) and Raj (Karamm Rajpal) getting caught in the fire accident at home. Raj suffered burn injuries on his back when he was saving Poonam. The family got anxious about Raj’s health. At the same time, Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) had a problem when she could not find her papers, tickets and passport. She immediately knew that it was the game plan of Poonam. Shaina threatened Poonam to return her belongings, but Poonam denied doing anything.

The coming drama will see Poonam planning to trap Shaina in her own game. She will place a chit for Shaina in which will be written that she needs to pay 50 lakhs in return for her papers and passport. Vicky (Ankit Raj) will believe that it is Poonam’s plan and will go to her room to attack her.

He will threaten her to give back the papers, and will also try to strangulate her.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 45 29th March Written Episode Update

Poonam told Raj that she had accumulated proof against Shaina but they got damaged in the fire accident. She told Raj that she would yet again try to get proof.

What will happen to Poonam? Will Raj rescue her?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.