Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dadi Ammi’s fall from the stairs. As we know, Gazal (Richa Rathore) continues to stay in Haider’s house, even after being exposed. She trapped Ruhaan in her love story, and has confirmed her presence in the house. With Hina and the elders deciding to get Ruhaan and Gazal married, Gazal has her sleeve up in the game.

However, it has been only Dadi Ammi who has trapped Gazal and has caught her red-handed in her evil motives. This time too, Dadi Ammi recorded Gazal’s evil deed and wanted to show it to the family. However, before she could do so, Gazal stopped Dadi Ammi and pushed her down the stairs.

Now the family is worried over Dadi Ammi’s health who continues to be unconscious. At this juncture, Dua (Aditi Sharma) will start to interrogate on what could have happened. She will get to know that Dadi Ammi wanted to meet Gazal. So Dua will question Gazal about the talk she had with Dadi Ammi.

Gazal will be worried and tense of getting exposed.

What will happen next?

