Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen dramatic twists wherein Gazal (Richa Rathore) got exposed by Altaf. This led to Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Hina badmouthing Gazal for ruining their family image. Haider asked Gazal to get out of his house, never to return.

However, Gazal was quick to play her next game. She used Ruhaan as her pawn. As we know, Gazal had an idea that Ruhaan had fallen for her. Ruhaan had earlier expressed his desire of marrying Gazal with Dua. However, Dua who knew Gazal’s intentions, had asked Ruhaan to forget her and told him that she is not made for him.

Gazal used this as her target to get back into the house. She confessed her love before one and all to Ruhaan. Ruhaan melted in her love and asked her not to go. Dua could not do anything.

The coming episode will see Gulnaaz confronting Gazal for using her son Ruhaan in her game. Gazal will confess that Ruhaan is just a pawn that she is using. Gazal will tell Gulnaaz that through Ruhaan, she will break the marriage of Haider and Dua, and will get Haider in her life.

What will happen now?

