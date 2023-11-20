Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets Gazal arrested

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Heena fighting for her life after falling off the window of her house. As we know, Heena had a big fight with Gazal (Richa Rathore) in which Heena (Nishigandha Wag) blamed Gazal for ruining her family’s happiness. Heena was about to throw Gazal out of the house when Gazal gained the upper hand and tried to blame Heena for all the wrong things that happened to her. Gazal, in fact, slapped Heena. Gazal did the unthinkable as she pushed Heena from the window. Heena fell down, and sustained grave injuries.

The coming episode will see Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua (Aditi Sharma) being tense with Heena’s treatment happening in the hospital. Gazal will yet again put up an innocent face and will come to the hospital and shed crocodile tears for her Ammi. The family will assume that Heena attempted suicide. Dua will be quick to understand that Gazal harmed Heena. She will try to expose Gazal in front of all, but Gazal will cry and create drama.

Dua will be worried for Heena and will summon the police. Dua will lodge a complaint against Gazal and will tell the police that Gazal tried to kill Heena.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 312 17th November Written Episode Update

Will Gazal be arrested?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.