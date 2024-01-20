Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua on a mission to stop Gazal’s abortion

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) being tricked by Heena, Gulnaaz and Hamida into signing a legal document which has her consent for abortion. The ladies have taken Gazal to the hospital without her knowing that an abortion is to be performed on her. Dua was getting hallucinations which suggested that something was not right and that someone is going to be in danger.

Later, Dua (Aditi Sharma) has gotten to know about the big plan to kill Gazal’s child. She has told the whole Akhtar family about it and wants to save Gazal and her kid. She also sees through the CCTV camera that Gazal is not in the farmhouse. She gets perturbed. She sees the ladies of the house – Hamida, Heena and Gulnaaz also not being in the house. Dua gets shocked to know about what they are attempting.

The coming episode will see Dua’s race against time to save Gazal. We will see Gazal being made unconscious and taken to the hospital for abortion. Hamida, Heena and Gulnaaz will have their next plan ready wherein they will take Gazal’s fingerprints on a knife in order to frame her of a killing charge.

Gazal will be taken inside the theatre where the nurse will fear endangering the mother’s life too as the kid is fully grown in the womb.

Dua will try her best to reach the hospital along with Haider and Ruhan.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 370 19th January Written Episode Update

Will Dua be able to save Gazal? Will she be able to fight the ladies of her own house and save Gazal?

