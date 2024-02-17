Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua stuck in riots on the road

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) falling into her own trap that she laid to kill Dua (Aditi Sharma). As we wrote, Gazal made sure to send everyone out of the house so that she got a chance to be alone in the house with Dua. She tied a thread near the stairs and called for help. She wanted Dua to come to her by climbing the staircase where she had tied the thread. She wanted Dua to fall down. However, when Gazal heard a big sound after calling Dua to help her, she assumed that Dua had fallen down. Gazal was so ecstatic that she went to the stairs to look at Dua. However, there was an accidental spill of water near the stairs which had happened when Gazal was tying the thread to the staircase. Gazal fell down and wanted help.

The coming episode will see Dua trying to take Gazal in the car to the hospital. Soon, Haider (Karanvir Sharma) will make a call to Dua, after realizing Gazal’s trap of being alone with Dua at home. Haider will desperately call Dua and will understand that Gazal is in pain after having a fall.

The episode to come will also see a riot breaking out on the roads. Dua’s car will get caught amid the riots with Dua’s life and Gazal’s life being in danger.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 398 16th February Written Episode Update

Dua saw Gazal struggling in pain after having a fall. She decided to take her to the hospital.

What will happen now?

