Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua tells the family about the attack on Haider

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) giving away all of his property to Dua (Aditi Sharma) after Hamida asked him to give his Haq-e- Mehar to Dua. As we know, Haider took the big decision of changing the name of his company to Dua Haider Designs, and also transferred the property to Dua’s name. As we saw, all of this enraged Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) and he raised the gun towards Haider and was about to shoot at him. However, Gazal (Richa Rathore) saved Haider and fell over him. We wrote that the bullet hit a vase placed nearby and the threat got averted.

However, we saw how Dua found out that the bullet was aimed at Haider and that it hit the vase and missed Haider. Dua brought this to Gazal’s notice and felt that she was the one who tried to harm Haider.

The coming episode will see Dua confiding about this to the family, especially before Heena. Dua will tell Heena that Gazal made a plan against her own son and tried to kill him by shooting at him. Dua will tell Heena that the one she supports is not even worth supporting.

What will Gazal tell now, to get the support of Heena?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

