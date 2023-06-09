ADVERTISEMENT
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal fails in her culinary skills

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gazal failing miserably in her culinary skills. She will goof up big time in making breakfast for the family.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Jun,2023 12:55:29
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Gazal (Richa Rathore) trying to dominate her presence in Haider’s house after her marriage to him. However, Dua (Aditi Sharma) has changed her strategy and is hitting hard to Gazal. We wrote about how Dua refused to make breakfast for the family. That was when Hina decided to give the new Bahu the responsibility of handling the kitchen. Hina asked Gazal to make breakfast for all, and everyone gave out a long list of what they wanted.

As we know, Gazal does not possess the culinary skills to handle this big a task. She will goof up in the kitchen and time will pass. The entire family will be very hungry and that will be when Hina will enter the kitchen to see that nothing has been cooked. Hina will stealthily cook all that is needed and will project as though Gazal has finished her task.

But the fact will be that Gazal will fail to impress Hina with her culinary skills.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

