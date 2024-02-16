Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal falls into her own trap?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) fighting for Gazal’s (Richa Rathore) safety and sending Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) out of the house. As we know, Kaynaat had abducted Gazal and had even tried to kill her. But Dua came in between, which had prompted Kaynaat to even shoot at Dua in order to kill Gazal.

This act of Kaynaat was questioned by all in the house. This resulted in Dua ousting Kaynaat out of the house. We saw how Gazal made her plan to kill Dua. She sent everyone out of the house on the pretext of an accident to Haider’s car. With only Dua and Gazal at home, Gazal played a game to end Dua’s life. She tied a thread near the stairs leading up to her room. She called Dua’s phone to tell her that she had a pain in her stomach and sought Dua’s help.

The coming episode will see Gazal falling for her own idea. When she had tied the thread near the stairs, she had accidentally turned over a bottle of water kept nearby. This had created a pool of water just near the stairs.

We will see Gazal being happy at hearing a loud noise and assuming that Dua has fallen. She will very happily walk towards the staircase to look at Dua. However, Gazal will slip with water being present there.

Will Gazal fall down the stairs? What has happened to Dua?

