Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal plans her next step

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua (Aditi Sharma) putting up a fake story of them getting divorced in front of Heena. As we know, Heena (Nishigandha Wag) demanded the divorce of Haider and Dua for Hafeez and Kaynaat to get married. Haider and Dua pretended to do the same so that Heena agreed to the wedding.

Gazal (Richa Rathore) understood that all was a plan when Haider and Dua confronted her and tore the divorce papers in front of her eyes. Gazal was worried that this fake drama that the family is playing, might revoke the memory of Heena. Gazal feared Heena exposing her in front of her family.

The coming episode will see Gazal not keeping quiet. She will want to be in the life of Haider as his wife and for that, she will be ready to take any risk. She will enter Dua and Haider’s room and will try to take possession of the medical reports of Dua. As we know, Dua and Haider were to indulge in IVF treatment in order to have progeny. Gazal will now want to destroy all the medical reports of Dua so that they can never be happy.

When Hamida asked Heena for Kaynaat and Hafeez’s wedding, Heena demanded that it could happen only if Haider and Dua got divorced.

