Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gazal work on her next move and using Heena to execute her plan. What will happen next? Read it here.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) getting against Dua (Aditi Sharma). Dua’s deeds have been proven wrong and she has no answer to all the follies committed by her. Haider is angry that Dua could send his mother and brother to the jail. As we wrote, Haider gave Dua a divorce notice and expressed his desire to be free from her. Dua pleaded before him, reminding him of their good old times as a couple. However, Haider did not think of the good times with Dua and just wanted to move away from her. This broke Dua from within.

The coming episode will see Gazal (Richa Rathore) play her next trump card. She will again use Heena to get her job done. Haider and Heena will have an emotional moment when the mother will tell her son that he needs to promise her that Dua will never be entertained in the house again, and that he would plan a kid with Gazal and enjoy happy married life. Heena will state that she is weak in her health and before anything happens to her, she wishes to see Haider’s kid born to Gazal and him.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.