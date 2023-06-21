Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal spikes Haider's milk

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) planning the unexpected. She is angry that Haider (Karanvir Sharma) refused to have any physical intimacy with her, and even now wants to get united with Dua (Aditi Sharma). She has planned to bed him by hook or by crook. She has even taken up the challenge of sending Dua out of the house when she will play her trick on Haider.

We saw how Gazal sent a video of Ruhaan getting beaten up. Dua is now determined to save Ruhaan. She calls Aijaz and cracks a deal with him, to give her Ruhaan in return for huge money. All of it is a part of Gazal’s plan as she wants Dua out of the house at night. Also, she has brainwashed Ruhaan’s mind against Haider and Dua.

The coming episode will see Dua collecting all the money required and going out of the house at night. Gazal will then work out her plan. She will spike Haider’s glass of milk with a sedative and will send it to him through Heena. Haider will drink it and will be semi-conscious.

Will Gazal succeed in her attempt to bed Haider? What will happen to Dua?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

