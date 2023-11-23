Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal works out her next plan

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Heena fighting for her life after being pushed from the window by Gazal (Richa Rathore). As we know, Heena wanted to send Gazal out of the house, when Gazal took the decision of killing Heena. Now, as Heena battles for her life in the hospital, Dua (Aditi Sharma) does all that she can to get Gazal arrested for pushing Heena. However, Gazal yet again, turned tables and pointed the finger at Dua. Gazal even called the police who came to arrest Dua. However, a calm act of Dua to call Shekhar the advocate friend on time, saved her from getting arrested.

The coming episode will see the doctors eventually telling the family that a miracle has happened and that Heena is on the road to recovery. Dua will pool in Ravi, Hafeez and Ruhaan and will plan on getting Gazal caught. However, Gazal will be smarter than Dua and she will plan at their back. Gazal will tell Aijaz that this time she will kill Heena and will get Dua arrested for the crime.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 315 22nd November Written Episode Update

Dua was in danger with Gazal calling the police and complaining against her. However, Shekhar came to Dua’s help and avoided her arrest.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.