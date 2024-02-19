Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal’s attempt to kill Dua and her child

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Gazal (Richa Rathore) getting caught in the riots amidst which Gazal got into labour owing to the fall. Dua was forced to take care of Gazal’s delivery in the car. We saw Gazal delivering a girl baby under the care of Dua. Dua pleaded before Gazal to become a good mother by embracing positivity. Gazal promised that she would walk the right path.

The coming drama will, however, see Gazal developing a hatred, being her negative self. She will be hellbent on killing Dua. The audience will be in shock when Gazal will attack a heavily pregnant Dua, soon after her delivery. She will thank Dua for making her a mother and will at the same time, try to kill Dua and her child.

Amidst all this, Haider and family will try to make it on time to the location sent by Dua. Haider will worry as Dua will be all alone and will pray for her safety.

Will Gazal succeed in harming Dua and her child? Who will be their saviour?

As we know, Rabb Se Hai Dua is taking a generation leap post which Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor will play the leads.

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.