Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider and Dua get divorced

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) being worried about the mental instability of Heena (Nishigandha Wag). Heena at times remembers everything that Gazal has done, but at times forgets all and shows her anger at Dua.

We saw how Hamida requested Heena to get Hafeez and Kaynaat married. The coming episode will see the big drama with Heena putting a big condition in return for Hafeez and Kaynaat’s alliance. Heena will tell Hamida that she will get Hafeez and Kaynaat married if Haider and Dua get divorced. Haider will acknowledge his mother’s desire and ask Dua to sign the divorce papers. It will come as a shock to Dua when Haider demands divorce from her. Seeing all this, Gazal will be shocked while Heena will be happy.

Haider will immediately get Dua’s signatures on the divorce papers and will show them to his mother. Heena who will be happy, will agree to the wedding of Kaynaat and Hafeez.

Haider and Dua will laugh while Gazal will be furious.

Hameeda requested Heena for Kaynaat’s hand for her son Hafeez.

Are they playing up with Heena so that the wedding can happen?

