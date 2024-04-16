Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Mannat agrees to marry Subhaan; Ibaadat gets suspicious

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) refusing to marry Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) after it was exposed that she was in love with Farhaan. However, Farhaan tried to misbehave with Seerat, and it required Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) to save her. Subhaan was sad after getting to know that Mannat loved someone else. However, Ibaadat tried to persuade Mannat to marry Subhaan.

We saw Armaan spoiling Mannat’s mind which made her rethink on the genuine love of Farhaan. He also poisoned her mind against Ibaadat.

The coming episode will see Mannat scheming a plan. She will give her consent to marry Subhaan in front of the whole family, which will shock Ibaadat. However, behind everyone’s back, Mannat will plan to run away with Farhaan before the wedding date.

On the other hand, Subhaan will be extremely happy that Mannat has agreed to the marriage. He will want to give all the happiness to Mannat. Seeing Mannat’s changed colours towards Subhaan, Ibaadat will get suspicious.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 453 15th April Written Episode Update

Armaan instigated Mannat to believe that Farhaan’s intentions were not wrong. Also, he saw to it that he poisoned Mannat’s mind against Ibaadat.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. The story has now taken a generation leap with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor entering the show.