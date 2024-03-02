Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Mannat and Ibaadat to meet Subhaan at the Mazar

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Kaynaat and family deciding to come to India. Heena was very happy on hearing the news of her daughter’s return. We saw Kaynaat, Hafeez and Sufiyan return to their house after many years. However, Subhan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) wished to go to the Mazar first. Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) and Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) were very eager to meet Subhaan. They were sad that they did not welcome him at the airport.

The coming episode will see Mannat and Ibaadat planning to meet Subhaan who has gone to the Mazar. At the Mazar, we will see Subhaan rendering a soulful song. His song will be his wish to meet his beloved love interest. He will waiting to see her.

Mannat will hear to the song and will tell Ibaadat that the voice sound similar to her SS, that is Secret Superstar who she has listened to. Ibaadat will tell Mannat that whoever is singing is immensely in love and is dedicating the song to his lover.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 410 1st March Written Episode Update

It was a teary return for Kaynaat to the Akhtar house. She blessed Mannat but refused to bless Ibaadat.

Who is Subhaan’s love interest?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. The story has now taken a generation leap with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor entering the show.