Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Mannat decides to reveal the truth to Subhaan

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Raymon Kakar) rejecting the proposal of Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Mannat (Seerat Kapoor). As we know, Subhaan has fallen in love from his childhood with the person who wrote the emails. However, he is not aware that behind the face of Mannat, the person who wrote all of it was Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani).

On the other hand, major drama happened on the birthday event of Ibaadat and Mannat. Subhaan had sent an SMS seeking permission from Dua to confess his love for Mannat. However, Kaynaat had seen the SMS and had given her consent. Believing that Dua had given permission, Subhaan went ahead and proposed his love to Mannat. But Dua came and refused the alliance.

The coming episode will see Subhaan confronting Kaynaat and questioning her on her deed. On the other hand, Mannat will be irked to know that Subhaan proposed love to her. She will further get to know from Ibaadat that he is in love with the emails that she wrote. Mannat will be shocked and will want to make it clear before Subhaan that it was not her writing the mails, but it was Ibaadat.

However, Ibaadat will plead before Mannat, not to break Subhaan’s heart.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 425 18th March Written Episode Update

Subhaan exposed Kaynaat’s dirty deed of tampering with Dua’s phone and using it.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. The story has now taken a generation leap with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor entering the show.