Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Mannat meets Farhaan; Ibaadat sees it

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) giving her consent to marrying Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar). This made Subhaan excited for the wedding. However, Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) had a concern as she could see Mannat changing colours too soon to believe. In the meantime, we also saw Armaan uniting both Farhaan and Mannat. Mannat had new ideas now of playing through with her family as though she was going to marry Subhaan, but elope with Farhaan on her wedding day.

The upcoming episode will see Dua getting a doubt of Ibaadat’s love for Subhaan. She will openly ask Ibaadat whether she loves Subhaan. Dua will ask Ibaadat to promise her that she does not love Subhaan. Ibaadat evaded the question which raised more doubts in Dua’s mind.

The episode to air will also see Ibaadat finding out Mannat’s true colours. She will see Mannat secretly meeting Farhaan and will be shocked. Mannat and Farhaan will be in each other’s arms when Ibaadat will spot them.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 456 18th April Written Episode Update

Farhaan came home and was welcomed by Mannat’s anger. Mannat slapped Farhaan.

What will Ibaadat do now?

