Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan tries to kill Dua

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Gazal (Richa Rathore) successfully brainwashing Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) against Haider and Dua. She has told him with proof that it was Haider and Dua’s plan to get him kidnapped. Ruhaan starts to believe it and has a vengeance on Dua.

We saw how Gazal planned to get intimate with Haider (Karanvir Sharma). She sent Dua (Aditi Sharma) out of the house to save Ruhaan. Dua has gone to the place told by Aijaz at the wee hours of the night to save Ruhaan. On the other hand, Gazal has spiked Haider’s drink and wants to get physically close to him.

The coming episode will see Gazal’s perfect plan being put to execution. Dua will go to the deserted place, late in the night with money to meet Aijaz. She would have struck a deal with Aijaz to give her Ruhaan in return for huge money. However, Dua is unaware of the fact that this situation is being utilized against her and that Ruhaan is made to believe that Dua is after Ruhaan’s life.

The unexpected will happen to Dua in the deserted place. Ruhaan will come there and will try to kill Dua.

OMG!!

Yes, Ruhaan has been made to believe that Dua is responsible for his marriage with Gazal getting stopped. He will want revenge for all that has happened in his life. Little will Ruhaan know that he is being fooled by Gazal in her own plan.

What will happen to Dua now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.