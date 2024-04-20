Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Subhaan proposes Ibaadat?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) giving her consent to marrying Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar). However, Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) could not believe what she was seeing, as Mannat had told her that she hated the sight of Subhaan. Ibaadat continued to be suspicious of Mannat’s sudden closeness towards Subhaan.

On the other hand, Subhaan was happy and was now eager to convince his mother for the wedding. As we know, Kaynaat was against her son marrying Mannat. We also saw Mannat reuniting with Farhaan and promising to run away with him at the right time.

The upcoming episode will see Kaynaat giving her consent to Subhaan’s wedding with Mannat. This will bring utmost happiness to the family. Kaynaat will also state that the two of them will get married in the next three days. This will put Mannat in a spot of bother.

On the other hand, Subhaan will be eager to confess love and propose to Mannat. Subhaan will come to Ibaadat and will propose to her with a ring in hand. This will shock Ibaadat and she will wonder why Subhaan will be doing so despite him loving Mannat.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 457 19th April Written Episode Update

Mannat reunited with Farhaan and developed hatred towards Ibaadat.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. The story has now taken a generation leap with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor entering the show.