Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua embarks on her journey to save Akhtar family's image

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Dua trying to stop the big move of her mother Hamida, in ruining Kaynaat's life. Will Dua succeed?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 16:48:46
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) trying to fight her mother Hamida’s plan and nullify it so that she can keep the image of Akhtar family undamaged. As we know, Hamida has planned along with her son Hafeez to ruin the Akhtar family image by taking their daughter Kaynaat out of the house. Hafeez has instigated Kaynaat to elope from her own house so that they can marry. Dua who is aware of her mother’s plan, wants to stop it and save Kaynaat.

We have seen Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) having a transformation and seeking forgiveness with Dua. Ruhaan and Dua have now joined hands, in accomplishing their goal. Dua and Ruhaan are desperate to get to Kaynaat.

The episode aired has seen Kaynaat eloping from her house. This has created jitters in the Akhtar house, with Heena brooding over her daughter’s future. Gazal (Richa Rathore) will get busy throwing this blame on Dua.

In the coming episodes, Dua on the other hand, will try to find out where Kaynaat is. She will try to call her brother Hafeez, but he will not receive the call. This will worry Dua. Dua will make a frantic call to Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) phone and will tell him that she is trying to stop Kaynaat and Hafeez. However, the phone call will be received by Gazal, who will get to know what Dua is planning.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 277 28th September Written Episode Update

Hamida put in place her plan and asked her son Hafeez to instigate Kaynaat to elope from home. As instructed, Hafeez showed marriage plans to Kaynaat and asked her to get out of the house. Kaynaat left her house, and Gazal who saw it, did not stop Kaynaat from doing so.

Will Gazal turn this too against Dua?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

