Television | Spoilers

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radheshyam decides to get Radhika married

Radheshyam, who is angry at Radhika, decides to get her married in Mumbai so that she can stay with her in-laws’ family and do her job in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 May,2023 17:36:17
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika gets nervous over the dilemma of an office offsite to Goa. When Radhika calls Suman to ask permission, she advises Radhika against it. Still, Suman asks Radheshyam about Goa for her daughter, and he refuses to give permission. Finally, Radhika travels to Goa without the permission of her parents.

Radhika effectively motivates her teammates to complete all challenges, much to Priyal’s surprise. Radhika’s Bade Papa, on the other hand, pays a surprise visit to her office and is shocked to discover that she’s gone. Calling Radheshyam, he informs him that his daughter has gone to Goa with the office staff, much to his dismay and disbelief.

In the coming episode, Radheshyam gets angry at Radhika. However, Priyal, who overhears their conversation, assures Radhika’s parents that she is safe. Soon, Radhika returns to Mumbai and informs her family. However, Radheshyam, who is still angry at Radhika, decides to get her married in Mumbai so that she can stay with her in-laws’ family and do her job.

Will Radheshyam inform Radhika about this decision?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma receives a blockbuster opening on launch day 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

