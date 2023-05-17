Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika makes a special wish to her Bade Papa

Bade Papa, overwhelmed with emotions, will urge Radhika to make a wish and he will grant it. Radhika will request that he enables Badi Mummy to pursue her dance love in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika and her roomies will enjoy Mumbai’s nightlife without her family’s approval. However, her family will learn about the same. Radhika will attempt to control the situation as her parents are astonished to see her outside her home late at night. Lovey will try to persuade Radheshayam that Radhika has had daily fun since moving to Mumbai. These statements will enrage her parents. On the other hand, Vaishali will tell Radhika that it isn’t a huge deal, but Radhika will get worried. However, Radhika will manage to handle the situation.

Later, Radhika will receive her first salary, which will overwhelm her. Thinking of her family back home, Radhika will send her first salary to her mother, thanking Suman for supporting her daughter always and helping in beginning her journey in pursuit of her dreams. Listening to Radhika, Suman will get emotional and happy for her “Guddi”.

In the coming episode, Radhika will surprise her family by ordering Chinese food for everyone to celebrate her first salary. Radhika’s Badi Mummy will praise Suman and Radheshyam for instilling good values in Radhika, as even when she is away from home, she shares her happiness with us. Radhika will transport Bade Papa back in time by telling him that he bought Chinese from his first salary for Badi Mummy, and she wanted to do the same. Bade Papa, overwhelmed with emotions, will urge Radhika to make a wish, and he will grant it. Radhika will request that he enables Badi Mummy to pursue her dance love.

Will Radhika’s wish be granted?

