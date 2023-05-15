ADVERTISEMENT
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika’s family to learn about her night out plan

Radhika and her roomies will enjoy Mumbai's nightlife without her family's approval. However, her family will learn about the same in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 May,2023 14:56:11
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika’s life undergoes a positive transformation. Sreemoyi rings in the Bengali new year with Roomies at a small house party she organized. All the roommates are dressed traditionally except for Radhika, who dresses in her charming and simple style. Looking at Radhika, Sreemoyi tells her to ditch her conventional professional attire and gives her a makeover. Seeing Radhika in a new outfit at the party, Abhishek can’t stop looking at her.

At work, Priyal (Benaf Dadachandji) scolds Radhika for not doing her task properly and having bugs in her code. Taunting her, Priyal says that if she does not buck up, she might soon be packing her bags for a return flight to Jhansi. A disappointed Radhika confronts Kartik, her colleague, over the incorrect codes that were handed to their boss by him. An unwavering Kartik ridicules Radhika, asking her to complain if she wants.

In the coming episode, Radhika and her roomies will enjoy Mumbai’s nightlife without her family’s approval. However, her family will learn about the same. Radhika will attempt to control the situation as her parents are astonished to see her outside her home late at night. Lovey will try to persuade Radheshayam that Radhika is having daily fun since moving to Mumbai. These statements will enrage her parents. Vaishali, on the other hand, will tell Radhika that it isn’t a huge deal, but Radhika will get worried

Will Radhika be able to handle this situation or will her independence be jeopardized?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

