Saru Serial Spoiler: Kamini Spikes Sweets With Churan, Will She Expose Herself In Weakness?

Saru, a Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama as Anika creates a big scene after Chandrakant goes to reveal his and Saru’s (Mohak Matkar) plan. Anika confronts Saru, telling her that she will expose her today, claiming that Saru is not the real daughter of the Bajaj family. However, the table turns against Anika.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 119 spoiler, airing 9 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, the drama escalates as Kamini hatches a big plan against Saru. Kamini brings a churan that makes one spill the truth. She decides to feed Saru this churan and make her expose herself. Anika and Urmila look confident in Kamini’s plan. Anika asks Kamini how she will execute her plan.

As Saru plans to make sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi, Kamini asks Anika to mix the churan in the sweets that Saru will eat. Saru consumes the sweets which has the churan. After eating the churan mixed sweets, Saru feels weak, and Kamini claims that now no one can stop Saru from getting exposed.

Will Kamini’s plan work on Saru, or will the tables turn?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.