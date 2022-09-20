Spy Bahu the Colors show produced by Vineyard Films has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the first week. As seen so far, Veera kills Arbaaz and Shalini notices it. She gets shocked and tries to escape but Veera sees her. Veera runs behind her and manages to catch hold of her. Shalini pleads with Veera not to kill her but Veera aims a gun at her and shoots Shalini. The latter falls dead on the ground. The family learns about Shalini’s death and mourns.

Later, Mahira is astonished to see a message written by Shalini in blood warning her about the revenge. Scared Mahira rushes out of her room to call the family members who don’t witness any message in the room. Later, Shalini continues to spook Mahira and lures her into the dungeon where Yohan is ready with his next plan of action.

Now, in the coming episode, Shalini chokes Mahira while pushing her to reveal her next plan with Veera. Shalini arrives as a ghost in Mahira’s room to haunt her and make her confess her new plan. Frightful Mahira reveals that a huge blast is planned during the Ganpati function in Nanda House.

Will Sejal be able to save everyone?

