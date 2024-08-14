StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 14th August: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Usne Ki Aasha To Anupamaa

StarPlus shows rule the TRP charts with nail-biting twists, new storylines, and intense dramas. We have compiled the latest updates from shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Usne Ki Aasha to Anupamaa in one place.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and the Poddar family return home searching for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Armaan expresses his concern about Abhira, and Dadisa reveals that she has kidnapped Abhira. Armaan and housemates get shocked. Armaan confronts Dadisa that he tried to take away Abhira because she does not like her, but now she kidnapped her. He questions what her problem is and what the innocent Abhira did so wrong. Dadisa calms down Armaan and reveals that she just pranked. Dadisa agrees to Armaan and Abhira’s marriage but also warns that Abhira has to follow the house’s rules. Everyone becomes happy. Dadisa orders to begin the marriage preparation.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In a surprising turn of events, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) sits alone in the dark, and Sai comes, requesting her father not to marry Savi (Bhavika Sharma) as she has only her who loves her. Sai reveals that Ashika only scolds her, making Rajat feel guilty. Later, Ashika finds out that Rajat is getting married to Savi.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, Renuka (Neha Harsora) shares with Sailee (Neha Harsora) that the bride’s family will come to see Akash, so she and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) should stay out of the house as Sachin will create a commotion. Kanwar wishes to be present when the bride’s family comes to meet Akash, but Sailee denies it. However, Sachin reveals that it is important to be at home.

4) Anupamaa

Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) come to temple. Anupama prays that she should meet her daughter Adhya in this temple. Soon, Anuj and Anupama sense Adhya’s presence and turn back. They spot Adhya, but an unknown woman takes her in the car and leaves while Anuj and Anupama keep shouting. On the other hand, Adhya looks terrified and stays silent with an unknown lady who calls herself Adhya, who is now Priya’s mother.