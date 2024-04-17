Suhaagan Spoiler: Bindya Worries Too Much, Krish Calms Her

Colors TV’s popular TV show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is preparing for a twist with an intriguing storyline. As seen so far, Bindya (Garima Kishnani) and Krish (Raghav Thakur) leave to take blessings at Kuldevi temple. Later, Krish expresses his love for Bindy by tying ‘Manat Ka Dhaga’ at the temple. The couple enjoy romantic moments together.

Suhaagan Ep 351 17th April 2024 Spoiler

The drama unfolds in tonight’s episode when Krish’s car stops suddenly, scaring Bindya. Krish finds out that the car’s tire is punctured. With Bindya’s question, it seems that the duo was interrupted by goons, and somehow, they managed to run. Bindya gets too scared and worries about what to do next.

Krish calms Bindya and decides to find a shelter nearby. In the middle of the jungle, Bindya falls into the mud, creating a moment of laughter for Krish. Bindya also starts smiling.

Will Krish and Bindya reach home safely?

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal, who love the same guy.

