Suhaagan Spoiler: Krishna Cheats In Return Of Love, Takes Bindya's Life

Colors TV’s popular television show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is gearing up for a mind-blowing twist with an interesting storyline. As seen so far, everyone rejoiced at Krish’s (Raghav Thakur) and Bindya’s (Garima Kishnani) wedding festivities. Soon, Bindya goes inside her room, where Krishna follows her.

Suhaagan Ep 349 15th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the audience will witness a brewing romance between Krish and Bindya, where the latter stops Krish and reveals that she has prayed that when things get better between her and Krish, she will visit ‘Kuldevi’s’ temple. Krish gets shocked hearing this.

But the upcoming twist in the show will leave you spellbound when Krishna and Bindya visit Kuldevi’s temple on the beautiful mountain cliff. Krish and Bindya enjoy beautiful scenery from the top. On the other hand, Bindya was about to fall from the mountain cliff, but Krish held her hand and asked if she trusted him. Bindya reveals she trusts him more than anything else, but Krishna proves her wrong and pushes her off the cliff to die.

Will Krishna let Bindya die?

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal, who love the same guy.

