Suhaagan Spoiler: Payal And Krishna Tie Knot, Bindya Gets Shocked

Colors TV’s popular TV show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is preparing for a twist with an intriguing storyline. As seen so far, Bindya (Garima Kishnani) torches all the family members for her greed. And she makes everyone suffer a lot, leaving everyone shocked.

Suhaagan Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, everyone will gather to witness Payal (Sakshi Sharma) and Krishna’s (Raghav Thakur) marriage as they decide to be life partners. Soon, Bindya comes home and is shocked by Payal and Krishna’s marriage. She questions Krishna about why he pushed her off the mountain cliff and blames him for trying to kill her.

Hearing Bindya, all the family members become clueless, while Krishna also doesn’t understand what Bindya is trying to say. Soon, Payal clarifies that Bindya is wrong and asks her to go away. However, Bindya understands that this was all planned against her. In reality, everything that happened with Bindya was Payal and Indu’s plan, and everyone hates Bindya now. Whatever in the past episodes Bindya did was not real Bindya but Indu, who framed her wrong in front of everyone.

How will Bindya prove her innocence?

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal. Bindya gets married to Krishna, who betrays her love and tries to kill her. Now Bindya is back to take revenge.