Suhaagan spoiler: Payal instigates Krishna against Bindiya

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Samay and Bindiya come to Krishna’s house. Bindiya’s return shocks everyone. Soon, Krishna learns about Samay going to his house, he heads to his home. At the gate, Krishna gets into a war of words with Samay. This doesn’t go well with Samay’s mother Shanti and soon she gets angry and decides to leave. Shanti takes Bindiya and Samay along with her.

A snake bites Krishna’s father Baldev. Shanti, Bindiya and Samay, who are leaving, witness Baldev in pain and stops. Bindiya runs to the kitchen to bring a rope. She ties the rope Baldev’s leg where the snake has bitten. Bindiya tries her home remedies to save Baldev, meanwhile, Krishna calls doctor. Payal gets angry and asks Bindiya to not use her stupid ideas. Soon, Bindiya and Payal get into a war of words.

In the coming episode, Bindiya re-enters Krishna’s house along with Samay and his mother. However, Payal is unhappy with this news. Hence, she plans a new move against Bindiya. Payal calls Krishna and instigates him against Bindiya. She mentions that because of her Krishna’s mother is facing trouble as Samay’s mother is humiliating her and treating her badly.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.