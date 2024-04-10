Suhaagan Spoiler: Payal’s Fatal Attack On Bindya Leaves Krishna Distress

Colors TV’s popular show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is gearing up for a mind-blowing twist and interesting storyline. As seen so far, Payal asks Samay to prove his innocence by applying vermillion to Bindya’s head. But before he could do so, Krishna rushed and applied the vermillion to Bindya’s head himself. Later, Krishna expressed his feelings for Bindya, which made Payal furious. Krishna tries to calm Payal.

Suhaagan Ep 345 10th April Spoiler

In the coming episode, the audience will see Payal come out wearing a Western mini dress showcasing her seductive side. She questions Krishna if she wants a modern and beautiful girl like her or an uneducated girl like Bindya. But Krishna makes Payal understand that whatever he had for her was his attraction and affection. However, what he feels for Bindya is different, and he wants to stay with her.

But Payal can’t digest this, to which Bindya reacts and asks her why she is behaving like this. Soon, Payal takes a broken glass in her hand and tries to attract Bindya so that she can be with Krishna. But Krishna intervenes, and Payal, which results in Krishna getting hurt with the glass.

What will happen next? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.