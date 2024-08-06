Suhagan Chudail: Moksh on the verge of death; Nishigandha and Deeya join hands to get Naagmani

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen Deeya’s (Debchandrima Singha Roy) struggle as she fought with her past and revealed the past story to Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan). Moksh preferred to live a life with Nishigandha (Nia Sharma), fearing the cruel deaths that Deeya and his family could have to bear if he chose Deeya instead of Nishigandha. He told Deeya that she was out of his life and that he would find a way to live with Nishigandha.

The upcoming episode will see Moksh being attacked which will lead him to the jaws of death. He will be rushed to the hospital where he will be critical. Nishigandha will learn that the only cure for the attack is the Naagmani which has to be secured from the Naaglok. Nishigandha and Deeya will team up and go to the Naag Lok to fetch the Mani and save Moksh’s life.

The coming track will focus on the struggles and the tough battles that Deeya and Nishigandha will go through in order to get the Naag Mani. It will be interesting to see if Deeya will help save Moksh’s life.

What will happen next?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.