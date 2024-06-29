Suhagan Chudail Serial Twist: Deeya succeeds in her mission; exposes Nishigandha in front of the family

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Deeya (Debchndrima Singha Roy) mourning the death of her father. However, her father’s soul motivated Deeya to fight as she has the powers that can win over any evil. Deeya was determined to trap Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) and vowed to not do the last rites of her father till she trapped Nishigandha. We saw her reaching the sangeet venue in the form of a dancer. She met Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) and asked him to put Tulsi lep in Nishigandha’s mehendi and apply it on her palm. Moksh carried out Deeya’s plan and Nishigandha lost one of her powers.

The upcoming episode will see the success of Deeya and Moksh as they will together expose the real face of Nishigandha before the family members. Deeya will blow her conch which was given by Kapila Devi. This will transform Nishigandha to her original Suhaagan Chudail avatar. The family of Moksh will be shocked to see this side of their beautiful bride.

Suhagan Chudail Ep 25 28th June Written Episode Update

Deeya wept before the dead body of her father and vowed to take revenge. She entered the Sangeet venue in the disguise of a dancer. She gave Moksh the Tulsi lep and asked him to add it in Nishigandha’s mehendi and put it.

What will happen next?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.