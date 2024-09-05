Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Suhagan Chudail the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures will see Nishigandha being captured by Mahasur. Moksh will try to save her, but will be captured too. Shalakha will play her next big game.

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) and Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) finally getting closer. However, the entry of Shalakha (Debchandrima Singha Roy) has put the life of Nishigandha in a problem. We saw Shalakha planning to kill Rachana’s unborn child and blame it on Nishigandha. However, Nishigandha tried to keep herself away from Moksh and his family by chaining herself. Moksh also helped Nishigandha in being protected.

The upcoming episode will see the battle taking bigger proportions with Nishigandha being kidnapped and captured by Mahasur. As we know, Shalakha has appeared in front of Moksh now as Deeya. Moksh will also in due course of time, be captured by Mahasur. Moksh will try his best to save Nishigandha, but Mahasur will not let it happen.

Shalakha’s aim will now be to end Nishigandha’s life and win over Shantanu, whose soul now exists in Moksh. As for Moksh, Shalakha now appears in the form of Deeya.

What will happen next?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.