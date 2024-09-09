Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Suhagan Chudail the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures, will see Nishigandha getting on a new mission for the sake of Moksh ad his family. However, she will have to go through a big test of time.

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) trying her best to keep herself away from harming anyone in Moksh’s family, on the dreaded day when Chudails lose control over their acts. As we know, Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) brought Nishigandha to the function of his sister Rachana who is pregnant. However, Nishgandha sensed danger when she was turning into a Chudail. She locked herself in her room and caged herself with chains so that she would not harm anyone. However, it was Shalakha (Debchandrima Singha Roy) who harmed Rachana and attacked her. With Rachana being in the hospital with both her and her baby fighting for their lives, Moksh blamed Nishigandha for the mishap.

The upcoming episode will see Nishigandha being shattered with the accusations of Moksh. She will want to save Rachana and her unborn kid. Hence she will go to a different world where she will have a solution to save both lives. However, she will have to face the wily encounter of Mahasur who will trap her. He will spell out one condition that Nishigandha will have to adhere to, for saving Rachana and her kid. Mahasur will want Nishigandha to become his slave and leave Moksh forever.

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.