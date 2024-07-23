Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Deeya traps Nishigandha; Is this the end of Suhagan Chudail?

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) pulling all the trump cards from up her sleeve to trap and eliminate Suhagan Chudail, Nishigandha (Nia Sharma). As we know, Deeya had taken away few of the powers of Nishigandha, thus making her weak. The Vat Savitri puja that Deeya will perform in the show, will prove to be the turning point and will bring about Deeya’s victory.

The upcoming episode will see Deeya getting to know the past of Nishigandha, and tying her up to the same tree where she was tied up when she was a human being. Deeya will succeed in putting to rest Nishigandha. Nishigandha will struggle as she will remember her past, as yet again, the chudail will meet with her end at the hands of humans on Vat Savitri puja day. However, the chudail will vow to return.

On the other hand, Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) and Deeya will unite. But the show will see a twist in their separation.

What will bring about the separation? Only time will tell.

in this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.