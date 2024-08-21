Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Moksh steals Nishigandha’s powers; Nishigandha gets transported into a new world

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) being attacked by Mahasur’s poison when he consumed an apple. His body hit the peak of high temperatures which made him burn from within. In order to save Moksh from this deadly situation, Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) lowered her body temperature to being very cold, and thrust upon her coolness on Moksh’s body, thus making him recover. We also saw Nishigandha trying to save Jyotsna by taking in her poison. We also wrote about Nishigandha being affected after having a lower temperature in her body. She removed her shringaar in order to get better in health.

The upcoming episode will see Moksh stealing the same shringaar that will be kept in the open by Nishigandha. Moksh will feel that if he steals Nishigandha’s shringaar, she will not be able to harm his family. Nishigandha will be shocked to see her shringaar missing. Without her powers being with her, she will fight a battle with Mahasur wherein Mahasur will have the upper hand. He will transport Nishigandha to a different world, wherein things will be completely opposite to the existing world. In that world, Nishigandha will be a normal woman and Moksh’s family will be the demons and witches.

Will Nishigandha’s life be in danger in the other world?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.