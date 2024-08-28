Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Suhagan Chudail the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures will see Shalaka making her return. She will be happy to see Shantanu being reborn. Will we see a new avatar of Shalaka?

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) entering the world where Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) was trapped and struggling to fight evils in order to save her. Though united, Nishigandha and Moksh were unable to escape from the other world. Amidst this, Nishigandha got injured and Moksh vowed to do all that he could to take her back. Mahasur, however, stood in their way of return.

The upcoming episode will finally see Moksh and Nishigandha break the shackles and go back to the world they belong to. However, Mahasur will make a big revelation to the audience that Shalaka (Debchandrima Singha Roy) was never dead. He will break her ice image and will bring her back to life. She will be happy to have seen Shantanu’s rebirth as Moksh. She will now want Moksh for herself.

Mahasur will keep the big proposal before Shalaka of becoming the Suhagan Chudail, and take the place of Nishigandha to get eternity. Shalaka will also ponder over the decision and will show her wicked thought process.

Will Shalaka now become the Suhagan Chudail?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.