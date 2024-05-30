Suhagan Chudail Spoiler: Moksh brings Nishigandha home; wants to get married to her

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) casting her deadly spell on Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) as soon as he arrived in Devgarh. As we know, Moksh has been in love with Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) and is about to marry her. The Shekhawat family had even organized the engagement of Moksh with Deeya. Also, Deeya is the protective shield for Moksh and his family is aware of it. However, even before Deeya could meet Moksh, Nishigandha cast her spell and took away Moksh with her.

Moksh has been in love with Nishigandha ever since he was caught in the deadly web of Nishigandha.

The upcoming episode will see Nishigandha tightening her grip over Moksh by making him eat the apple she has already tasted. Moksh has been in a romantic trap and has decided to take Nishigandha home.

Deeya will try her best to reach out to Moksh on the deadly night, but will be unsuccessful. And when Moksh will reach the haveli, he will come along with Nishigandha. Moksh will shockingly announce to his family that he is in love with Nishigandha and wants to marry her.

Suhagan Chudail Ep 3 29th May Written Episode Update

Nishigandha stopped Deeya from meeting Moksh. She possessed Moksh and trapped him in her love web.

What will happen now?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.