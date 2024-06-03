Suhagan Chudail Spoiler: Moksh meets Deeya; feels bad for her

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) choosing Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) over Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy). As we know, Moksh is possessed by Nishigandha, and is smitten over by her love. He has told Deeya that he never loved her and he realized it only after meeting Nishigandha. Deeya was not able to digest the fact that Moksh could change so much in one day’s acquaintance with a girl.

We saw Deeya feeling upset and devastated with Moksh turning away from her. She somewhere felt that something was not real about what was happening.

The upcoming episode will see Deeya being shattered and immersing herself in romantic memories of Moksh. She will read the diary that Moksh sent so that she can read it in his presence. She will cry for Moksh and Moksh will feel Deeya’s pain. Moksh will pack up all of Deeya’s memories and will want to remove them from his room. However, he will hear Deeya’s cries and will rush to her room only to see her sad. He will cry for her, and will tell her that he knows that he has hurt her. Deeya will ask him about his change in behaviour and will question what Nishigandha has done to him. Moksh will get protective of his love for Nishigandha and will ask Deeya not to blame her.

Suhagan Chudail Ep 5 31st May Written Episode Update

Moksh came to the haveli with Nishigandha. Nishigandha stepped into the haveli when Moksh invited her. Deeya was shocked as Moksh introduced Nishigandha as the love of his life. The Pundit saw Nishigandha’s picture and caught her face impression in the water in a jug. He decided to show it to all in the house.

What will happen next?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.