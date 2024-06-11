Suhagan Chudail Spoiler: Nishigandha traps Deeya; forces Deeya to apologize

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) losing her stronghold on the senses of Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) when he was taken away by Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy). Moksh’s behaviour shocked Deeya, as he was back to his normal romantic self and did not have any idea about who Nishigandha was. Deeya was quick to understand that Moksh was hypnotized. We saw them spending time together at a gathering. However, Nishigandha was quick to sense the togetherness of Moksh and Deeya and took Moksh away, leaving Deeya in danger.

The upcoming episode will see Moksh yet again caught in the trans that Nishigandha has put him in. As the family will gear up for the wedding of the two of them, Deeya will realize that Nishigandha’s plan needs to be stopped and she has to rescue Moksh.

Amidst this, Nishigandha will put Jyotsna and Deeya in a problem when she will make a hue and cry of both of them searching her room for certain proof against her. Nishigandha will put the blame on both of them and will start to cry before Moksh’s father. Moksh’s father will get angry at Deeya and his wife and will scold them for their behaviour. He will ask Deeya to apologize before Nishigandha.

Suhagan Chudail Ep 11 10th June Written Episode Update

Nishigandha got a sniff of Moksh and Deeya being together. She separated them in the desert, hypnotized Moksh and put Deeya’s life in danger. Moksh was later found unconscious on the terrace of the palace. Deeya claimed that he was with her the whole night.

What will happen next?

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show has kickstarted.