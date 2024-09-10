Suman Indori Serial Upcoming Twist: Teerth accuses Kritika; Devika manipulates Teerth

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Suman’s mother being hit by a speeding car that was driven by Kritika (Sambhabana Mohanty), the sister of Devika (Anita Hassanandani). As we know, Devika has finalized the alliance of her sister Kritika with Teerth (Zain Imam). However, Teerth’s family does not know about it as yet. We saw Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) struggling hard to get the money needed for her mother’s treatment and surgery.

We saw how Suman got into a dirty plan of Gulshan (Ranveer Singh Malik), who tried to get physical on Suman when she came to him for money. Suman got rid of Gulshan by beating him up and running out of his home.

The upcoming episode will see Teerth getting to know from Suman about Kritika driving the car which hit Suman’s mother. Teerth will be baffled and will question Kritika about the same. Devika will try to shield her sister, but Teerth will tell his family that he will see to it that Kritika gets punished for her crime.

However, Devika will discretely manipulate the situation and without Teerth’s knowledge, will ask the driver to take the blame on himself. The driver will come and confess before Teerth that it was not Kritika driving the car, but him.

Teerth will try to tell Suman the truth, but Suman will refuse to believe it as she would have seen Kritika in the driving seat.

What will happen now?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the bread-winner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.