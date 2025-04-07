Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Kritika gets pregnant; Suman calls out Kritika’s lie

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) getting to know the real and shocking face of his father Chandrakant Mittal. However, when he was about to go to the police station to lodge a complaint against him, Teerth was yet again stopped to say the truth, by his mother, who threatened to kill herself if Teerth exposed his father. Teerth broke his promise yet again, and pleaded before Suman that he cannot expose his father.

The upcoming drama in the Mittal house will have Devika crying over Kritika’s ill phase. The doctor will give the shocking news of Kritika being pregnant. Devika will yell at everyone in the house for ruining her sister’s life. Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) will come to the scene and will claim that Kritika is not pregnant, and that the sisters are planning to snatch Teerth away from her. Suman will tell the family that she can prove that Kritika is not pregnant. Devika’s father will also arrive at the scene and will condemn Teerth for putting his daughter in such a condition.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.