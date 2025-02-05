Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman calls Teerth characterless; exposes his weakness before media

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) coming back after five years to avenge the wrong done to her by the Mittals, especially by Teerth Mittal (Zain Imam). We saw Suman play the game which prompted Teerth to announce his engagement with Kritika. The same happened and Teerth told his family that he will get engaged to Kritika. However, Suman had a plan to carry out during the engagement.

Suman was seen coming to the Mittal house on the day of the engagement. Teerth’s mother will ask Suman the important question of whether Rishi is Teerth’s son. However, Suman refused the claim and even told Reeva that all doors for her return to the house has been closed by Teerth.

The upcoming episode will throw light on the scheming mind behind this act of Suman. Suman’s plan will be to force Teerth to confess his crime and wrong doings against Suman. Suman will belittle Teerth in front of the medial personnels by calling him as characterless. She will tell them that he has the knack of leaving girls alone at the temple while they are in the bride’s avatar, all set to marry him. Teerth will be humiliated at Suman’s behaviour and will leave the place.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.